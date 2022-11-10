Lindsay Lohan dazzles in sheer gown during premiere of highly-anticipated comeback - photos She looks spectacular!

Lindsay Lohan is not just ready for Christmas, she is ready for her highly-anticipated comeback as well!

MORE: Lindsay Lohan makes shock on-air reveal about iconic moment in her career

The star is preparing for fans to see her big return to romantic comedies, after a years-long hiatus from acting.

She pulled out all the stops for the big premiere of her new movie with Netflix, Falling for Christmas, which is released on the streaming service on 10 November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

MORE: Lindsay Lohan opens up about her 'amazing' husband in rare personal interview

For a Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with the cast and crew of the film, Lindsay opted for a see-through, columnal gown by Valentino.

The incredible sheer gown featured long sleeves and delicate floral overlays mixed with gold jewels and rhinestones throughout its length, which reached down to the red carpet.

She kept the attention on the fabulous dress by styling her signature red hair in a slicked back ponytail, and she accessorized with minimal jewelry.

Lindsay took to Instagram to share all the details of her look

Photos taken at the event see her glowing and smiling from ear to ear, as she stopped to take pictures with all of the fans outside.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis teases Freaky Friday revival with amazing throwback

MORE: Fans notice incredible detail in Lindsay Lohan's big Netflix movie announcement

Lindsay was accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas – the couple live in Dubai – as well as three of her siblings, Aliana "Ali" Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., and Cody Lohan.

The couple posed for adorable photos on the red carpet

Fans had loads of compliments about her look and expressed their anticipation over seeing her back on the screen, with fellow teenage icon Paris Hilton commenting a heart-eyes emoji, her on-screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis said: "Hey there GORGEY GIRL," as others wrote: "STUNNNNNNN," and: "COME ON Perfection!" as well as: "BEYOND!!!! Nailing it."

The plot of the holiday rom-com, in which she stars alongside former Glee star Chord Overstreet, reads: "A young, newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.