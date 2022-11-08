Lindsay Lohan makes shock on-air reveal about iconic moment in her career The Falling for Christmas star relived her glory days

Lindsay Lohan has had quite a few iconic movies in her filmography, but the very first that made a significant impact on her fan base was definitely The Parent Trap.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Good Morning America, however, Lindsay surprised the co-hosts when she confessed that it had been a long time since she'd seen the film.

TJ Holmes asked her about missing being on set, saying that they'd seen her in film since she was a kid, referencing that the 1998 film turns 25 next year.

"As you reflect on your career now and look back, what does that movie mean to you?" he asked her and Lindsay was full of nothing but fond memories.

"That movie means everything to me. It was the first movie I'd ever auditioned for and it was the first experience I ever had being a young adult on a set.

"It's so nostalgic for me," she gushed, immediately leaving the studio in hysterics when she bashfully added: "I don't know the last time I've seen it, I think it's been a while."

The Disney film marked her debut in the movie industry and has since become a cult classic thanks to performances from Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and the late Natasha Richardson.

It was a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name that saw Lindsay play a challenging dual role when she was only 12.

She portrayed Hallie Parker and Annie James, two identical twins who were separated when their parents got divorced and were unaware of the other's existence till a fateful meeting at summer camp.

The actress is now set to make her return to the movies with the holiday film Falling for Christmas, also starring Chord Overstreet, her first lead film role in almost a decade.

