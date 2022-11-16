Rose Ayling-Ellis predicts Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 winner

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis shared her Strictly winner prediction on Wednesday.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis congratulated by fans after revealing her 'happy place'

Appearing on This Morning, the former Strictly champ spoke to host Holly Willoughby about her time on the show back in 2021. Reflecting on her experience, Rose said: "[I] can't believe it's been one year."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils glamorous transformation, but it's not what you'd expect

"It does send out a powerful message, but I want to carry on with the work. That's what's most important to manage. It doesn't just stop there… I think it made people realise that I'm more capable than I seem. And now I've got more opportunities because of that."

WOW: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks fishnet stockings in vampy Halloween makeover

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis pens emotional message following special honour

When asked about her Strictly predictions for this year, Rose divulged: "Last week, I did say, I think Hamza [Yassin]… He's such a beautiful dancer, really lovely. I met him personally and his heart is so big. So lovely."

The actress donned a gorgeous maxi dress

The 27-year-old star looked lovely in a figure-hugging maxi knit dress adorned with small pink and yellow flowers. She teamed her statement number with a pair of pink pointed heels, silver heels and a pop of pink lipstick.

Rose's Strictly prediction comes after she celebrated some incredible career news. Last week, the actress took to Instagram to announce her BAFTA Breakthrough nomination. Alongside a pair of stunning snaps, she penned: "Breaking through in the industry as an actor is really hard, but when you have a disability it's even harder.

Hamza Yassin has been dominating the competition

"I want to do more acting. I'm really passionate about that, but opportunities don't come to me very often. BAFTA Breakthrough is a programme for opportunity, so I'm hoping it will provide me with more."

Rose's BAFTA Breakthrough achievement will see her and the other 19 artists enjoy a year-long mentoring and guidance programme.

Rose and Giovanni took home the trophy last year

According to BAFTA, "Successful Breakthroughs receive voting membership of BAFTA for a year, giving them free access to BAFTA events and screenings and to the members' space at 195 Piccadilly. In addition, BAFTA supports each Breakthrough individually; we work with them to create a tailored year of support, mentoring and career development."

Speaking about her successful nomination, Rose gushed: "It means quite a lot to be a BAFTA Breakthrough because I am very, very passionate of making a change in the industry and encouraging more disability on the screen. We don't see them very often."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.