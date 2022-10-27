Rose Ayling-Ellis pens emotional message following special honour The former EastEnders star is a trailblazer!

Rose Ayling-Ellis moved the nation last when the actress competed on and won Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The actress threw deaf issues into the limelight, and she has numerous plaudits for her activism. Her latest one came from the Scope Awards, where the former EastEnders star won the Role Model award from the charity, which campaigns to change negative attitudes about disability. After winning the award, the star shared an emotional message about the special honour.

Thank you @scopecharity for this award," she penned. "I will forever do my best to keep the work going for the deaf community."

The star then gave the details of a helpline that specialises in assisting deaf people, as she shared: "If you're deaf, experiencing a crisis and need support, text DEAF to 85258.

Rose won an incredible award

During her time on Strictly, Rose and Giovanni performed a show-stopping Couple's Choice routine to Symphony, and midway through the routine, the music stopped while the couple kept dancing.

The moment won plaudits from the judges, and won them the 2021 Heat Unmissables Award for TV Moment of the Year and the British Academy Television Award for Virgin TV's Must-See Moment in 2022.

Rose and Giovanni also gave the acceptance piece when Strictly Come Dancing won an NTA, ending their joint speech with Giovanni's signature 'thank you'.

The star's time on Strictly wowed the nation

Last week, it was revealed that Rose has been giving advice to her former EastEnders co-star, James Bye, who is competing on the current series of Strictly.

Appearing on Lorraine, the 38-year-old revealed: "Rose's advice to me from the beginning is enjoy every second as it goes so quickly, even for her doing the whole thing and winning it.

"Don't waste any moment, just enjoy everything. Even when it's tough and you're having bad days."

James will be taking to the dancefloor again on Saturday night, where he will perform a Charleston to LaVern Baker's Bumble Bee.

