Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks fishnet stockings in vampy Halloween makeover

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis looked out of this world in her very vampy punk goth makeover.

The BBC ballroom champion stepped out with friends on Sunday evening looking incredible in thigh-high fishnet stockings and hotpants. Rose's surprising second Halloween costume of the weekend was a delight and she committed to the vampy look by rocking a sheer top and blood-red lipstick. The EastEnders star was barely recognisable.

Rose completed the look with a studded choker, lux black leather jacket and classic Doc Marten boots, and her Instagram fans were in awe.

The Strictly Star looked incredible

As soon as the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share the look, her impressed fans flooded her account with compliments and approving flame emojis. Rose's former EastEnders co-star Shona McGarty gushed: "Omg! Your outfit is everything xxx", another well-wisher replied to say: "Happy Halloween Rose, you look amazing", and a third fan exclaimed: "OBSESSED!"

Fans marvelled at Rose's montage of vampy goth pics

Rose shared a series of striking images alongside her friends and her 508k Instagram fans loved the "fabulous ladies" looks and were happy to see the actress having fun. One fan sweetly added: "Great to see you with friends and being spooktacular!"

This surprise Halloween look is a huge departure from Rose's outfit on Saturday. The cute yellow and black ensemble channelled pure nineties nostalgia. The star dressed up as the character Cher from the cult classic film Clueless to celebrate the spooky occasion – and she looked brilliant in the tartan mini skirt.

Fans adored Rose's It-girl attire and flocked to praise her on her choice of look, with one fan crowning her "Halloween Queen Rose".

