Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis congratulated by fans after revealing her 'happy place' The actress is returning to theatre

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis is fully immersed in her latest project and gave her fans an update ahead of its launch in a month's time.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis' powerful words to Ellie Simmonds after surprise Strictly exit revealed

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a poster of her new play, As You Like It, which will show in theaters for only eight weeks from 6 December.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in bikini during Maldives holiday

The star, who will play Celia, will appear alongside fellow actors such as Alfred Enoch and Tom Mison, as well as Leah Harvey and Gabriella Leon, with whom she happily posed for photos included in her post.

READ: Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis following major achievement

RELATED: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis ups the ante in pretty mini skirt and knee-high socks

"Shakespeare makes my brain go, but I love it! Creativity is my happy place," she captioned her post.

Rose Ayling-Ellis shared a photo of the poster for her upcoming play

Fans rushed to share their excitement over her latest project.

"Martha Plimpton is legendary! This is going to be a great play, good lineup!" one wrote, whilst another one added: "Rose Shakespeare is wonderful when you get to know him ……. And you will make us all proud."

A third remarked: "So so excited to see you all SMASH IT." A fourth wrote: "Got our tix today! Can’t wait to see you smash it on stage."

The actress posing with fellow co-star Gabriella Leon

Rose announced her return to theatre last month, with her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice being one of the first to react to the news.

Alongside an eerie digital poster for Shakespeare's As You Like It, the actress penned in mid October: "So excited to finally share this news! I am thrilled to be going back to theatre with this talented group of people.

Rose and Leah Harvey smiling for the camera

"Scary thought to be performing Shakespeare for the very first time playing Celia. I'm feeling privileged to be able to do this in this incredible new space. Can't wait to get creative."

Bursting with pride, Giovanni, 32, commented: "Legend," followed by a heart eye emoji.