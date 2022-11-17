I'm A Celeb viewers saying the same thing after Boy George brands Scarlette Douglas 'inappropriate' The pop singer wasn't too happy

I'm A Celeb viewers have taken to Twitter after Boy George branded fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas "inappropriate" for bringing up his criminal conviction during Wednesday night's episode.

In the latest instalment of the reality show, the A Place in the Sun presenter quizzed the pop icon about his time in prison, asking what happened with "some guy in handcuffs and a radiator".

"That's not true," George stated, adding: "Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore."

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he said of the conversation: "Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn't have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it's a big sore point for me when people say things like that."

Viewers of the show commented on the moment on Twitter, pointing out that Boy George wasn't too happy when Matt Hancock didn't want to open up about his past controversies.

One person wrote: "Boy George is annoyed that Scarlette asked him a question that anyone would ask but then says that Matt should answer the questions he is asked. How does that make sense?" while another added: "So #BoyGeorge thinks he can [say] what he wants, but Scarlette calling him out is 'inappropriate'. Double standards much?"

Boy George branded Scarlette "inappropriate"

A third viewer commented: "When Boy George calls Scarlette's question inappropriate but he's been saying whatever he wants to every other campmate," while another added: "Boy George getting his knickers in a twist because Scarlette asked him about what he did to that man was so uncalled for."

In 2008, George was convicted for the assault and false imprisonment of Auden Carlsen who, upon their second meeting was handcuffed to a wall fixture and beaten with a metal chain.

Scarlette quizzed the singer about his criminal conviction

George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, denied the charge at the time, claiming that Auden had hacked his laptop and that he had handcuffed him while he tried to find the stolen property.

George was sentenced to 11 months but was released after four due to good behaviour and wore an ankle 'tag' monitor for the remainder of his sentence.

