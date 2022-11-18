Children in Need 2022: all the details - including what time it starts and who is hosting The TV special is back for another year to raise money for charity

Children In Need is returning to TV screens for another year to raise as much money as possible for a variety of good causes.

MORE: Ronan Keating reveals why Mike Tindall is 'struggling' on I'm a Celebrity

The special BBC programme - which has historically raised £1 billion for charity - is almost back on screens. Here’s when it’s on, what to expect and how you can tune in…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott stuns in thigh-split dress on Children in Need

When it Children In Need 2022 on?

The annual show, which has taken place annually since 1980, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 18 November. It will last three hours, running from 7pm to 10pm.

You can watch the show, which is being filmed at Media City UK in Salford, on BBC One and iPlayer. All the ways to donate can be found on the Children In Need website.

MORE: When is I'm A Celebrity's first eviction? Find out after Ant and Dec make announcement

MORE: Why is Kelli Giddish leaving Law and Order SVU?

Who will be on Children In Need 2022?

This year’s show will be hosted by comedian Mel Giedroyc, former footballer Alex Scott and stand-up comic Chris Ramsay. They will also be joined during the programme by Paralympic athlete Ade Adepitan and comedian Jason Manford.

The BBC have promised that viewers can expect a show "jam-packed with exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and a few BIG surprises". This includes special editions of Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link, hosted by Bradley Walsh and Romesh Ranganathan respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who companion will be reaveled on Children In Need

There will be performances from Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the BBC Children in Need choir. Meanwhile, Joe Wicks will be taking opart in a ten-hour hour walking challenge, and The Repair Shop team as well as Graham Norton will also be part of the star-studded schedule.

However, perhaps the highlight of the evening is that Ncuti Gatwa’s companion on the upcoming 14th series of Doctor Who will be revealed. Secret auditions for the coveted role had been held by the show back in September.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.