Exclusive: Ronan Keating reveals why Mike Tindall is 'struggling' on I'm a Celebrity

Ronan Keating and Mike Tindall have a fabulous friendship and in an exclusive chat with HELLO! the singer revealed why he feels like the former rugby star is struggling with life in the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Despite his friend being stranded in the Australian jungle, Ronan has been there for Mike every evening when he sits down to watch the show at home and even admitted to telling his daughter Missy, who recently moved abroad: "Let me finish I'm a Celeb and then I'll phone you back."

But despite support from his best pal, Ronan explained that the doting dad appears to be struggling and is definitely in need of a good meal. "We're loving Mike on it [the show] he's going to win it. I think he's struggling right now, the Mike that I know.

"I think he's hungry and I think he's missing his family. So I think I think that's why we're not seeing his huge, personality at the moment. But I think as soon as he comes to terms with it over the next couple of weeks, I think he's going to shine bright. I think he's going to win it genuinely. He's the most decent, honest, good human being. He'll always be there for the underdog he's a hero, he's a great guy, we love him, he's a favourite in this household to win.

The pair are good friends

"The camera cuts to him sometimes and he's just sitting back in a hammock and not getting involved. I think he's just hungry, I could be wrong. maybe he's just staying quiet. Someone feed that man, someone please!"

Ronan also revealed he was chatting to the doting dad just hours before he entered the competition, he said: "I was speaking to Mike the day before he went in when he was down in Sydney. He was in great form and he was so excited."

Talking about how Zara was handling her husband being in the jungle and dubbing Sue his "jungle wife," Ronan explained: "Z is a legend. She's the coolest cat you could ever meet. I mean, she won't be fazed by any of that whatsoever. She's the most normal, decent person. She's a royal and she's incredible, she's not like that. You know, she's just Zara. She's just cool. [She has her] feet on the ground and she's absolute lady. She's class."

Ronan couldn't speak more highly of Zara

In the conversation, Ronan also mentioned how he and the rest of the family were coping since their daughter Missy has jetted off to Australia to become an actress.

He said: "It's hard, it's really hard but we still FaceTime every night before we go to bed and when she wakes up in the morning. We've been watching I'm a Celeb when she calls. So it's like: 'Missy, let me finish I'm a Celeb and then I'll phone you back. We FaceTime twice a day at the moment that might fade down a little bit, as she gets more and more comfortable over there.

Ronan is Costa Coffee's 'director of love'

"I think it's very, very important to her that we continue to have that contact every day until she settles in properly."

