Everything you need to know about Children in Need this year The annual fundraiser is back with a host of famous faces...

Children in Need will be aired on BBC One on Friday evening and the fun-filled show hopes to entice viewers to part with their cash to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. With just an hour and a half on the clock to go, we can't wait to see what hosts Tess Daly, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton, and husband and wife Marvin and Rochelle Humes have in store for us this year. To date, the Great British public has raised more than £1billion since the first major appeal in 1980, and we'll certainly be digging deep for any extra chance tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2019…

The Children in Need 2019 appeal show airs on Friday 15 November at 7.30pm on BBC One and will run through to 12.30 am (heads up EastEnders fans: due to scheduling clashes the soap won't air on Friday night! Of course, some of the cast will be taking part in this year's charity event, so you might still catch them on your screens!). With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most-loved stars, prepare for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

When is Children in Need 2019?

The Children in Need 2019 appeal show airs on Friday 15 November at 7.30pm on BBC One. With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most-loved stars, prepare for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2019?

Tess Daly

Tess Daly is probably one of the most recognisable faces of Children in Need – apart from Pudsey Bear, of course – having been co-presenter since 2008 before moving up to a main presenter role in 2016. Speaking of her involvement again this year, the Strictly Come Dancing host said: "I am intensely proud to be supporting BBC Children in Need again this year. In the last year alone, BBC Children in Need has been able to make a real difference to 600,000 young lives in communities the length and breadth of the UK – that’s incredible, and it is all down to people up and down the UK coming together to help make a difference. I hope they do it again this year, because it really will change young lives."

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes has hosted the annual Children in Need telethon since 2014, with her husband Marvin joining as a co-host in 2016, and he has returned every year since. Speaking ahead of this year's show, Rochelle said: "Extraordinary things happen when people join forces to make a difference, and having worked with BBC Children in Need for many years I know the incredible things that are possible thanks to the public’s generosity. So come on everyone, Get Together to help make a difference to the lives of children and young people who really do need our support."

Other presenters include Rylan Clark-Neal, Laura Whitmore, Ashley Roberts, Fleur East, Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Plus, comedian Tom Allen will also be taking on hosting duties this year as he joins the BBC Children in Need presenting line-up for the first time.

What can we expect to see this year?

2019's line-up is shaping up to be a blinder, with a special Strictly Come Dancing spin-off called EastEnders Does Strictly and an impressive rickshaw challenge led by The One Show’s Matt Baker, who is leading an impressive 400-mile rickshaw ride across the UK. Matt set off on the challenge last week, and will conclude in time for Friday's telethon.

There will also be a performance from the cast of Big the Musical, with Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and Wendi Peters all set to perform. The cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will also be treating viewers to some song and dance, plus Marvin and Rochelle Humes will host a Children in Need version of their musical gameshow The Hit List.

What is Children in Need: Got It Covered?

This year sees 11 famous faces lend their voices to an album of cover songs in order to raise money for Children in Need. It will be released on Friday 1 November in conjunction with Silva Screen Records. Each star has handpicked a song significant to them for the album. Recorded at the legendary Rak and Abbey Road Studios in London, they each received expert guidance from Brit and Mercury award-winning record producers and songwriters, Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Who has recorded songs for Children in Need: Got It Covered?

Helena Bonham Carter has covered Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent has covered Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

Jodie Whittaker has covered Yellow by Coldplay

Olivia Colman has covered Glory Box by Portishead

Shaun Dooley has covered Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans has covered Smile by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones has covered Symphony by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester has covered I Wish by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel has covered All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

David Tennant has covered Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

Plus a special group cover, It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Children in Need website here. If you would like to donate to the appeal, you can do so here.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.