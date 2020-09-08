Tess Daly confirms shock exit from Children in Need after 11 years Children in Need will mark its 40th anniversary in November

Tess Daly has announced she is stepping down as the host of Children in Need after 11 years at the helm.

On Monday evening, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 51, took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans, where she also paid tribute to the charity's founder Sir Terry Wogan with a series of throwback pictures.

"For the past 11 years I've had the great privilege of presenting Children in Need alongside brilliant presenters and an amazing team," she wrote. "Pudsey and what he represents will always hold a special place in my heart but it’s time to pass the presenting baton over as the show reaches its amazing 40-year milestone.

"That's four decades of the British public donating and heroically fundraising over £1bn towards changing children's lives for the better."

Tess shared a series of lovely photos from her time with Children in Need

Confirming she will still work with some of the charities going forward, Tess added: "But Children in Need isn't just an annual event, it works tirelessly all year round and I'm excited that I will continue to work alongside some of the vitally important projects that this extraordinary charity supports, seeing first-hand what a profound affect these unprecedented times have had, and to find out what more we can do to help."

Tess joined Children in Need back in 2008 when she presented the star-studded telethon alongside Terry and Fearne Cotton. Following Terry's death in 2016, Ade Adepitan joined the team.

The TV star with Sir Terry Wogan back in 2011

On working with the late Sir Terry, the TV star told one fan: "He was an absolute legend and just the funniest kindest most wonderful person."

The fundraising event will return for its 40th anniversary in November, while Tess reunites with Claudia Winkleman for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing next month.

