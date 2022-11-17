When is the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity? Here’s what day the first star will leave the jungle The show began on Sunday 6 November

I’m A Celebrity has been delighting fans as it puts its famous contestants - predominantly Matt Hancock - through a series of challenging bushtucker trials.

However, the time is fast approaching when the first star of the series will be booted out of the Australian jungle.

When is the first eviction on I’m A Celebrity?

The latest series of the hit ITV show began on Sunday 6 November, with the likes of Mike Tindall, Olivia Attwood, Seann Walsh, Charlene White, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Jill Scott among the star-studded line-up. There has already been plenty of drama - from Olivia being forced to depart for medical reasons, to Mike’s choice of swimwear.

It is yet to be announced when the first eviction will happen - although there is likely to be some warning as a public vote will need to take place. In previous years, it has been on day 13, which would be tomorrow, Friday 18 November - so it’s possible viewers will be updated during Thursday's episode.

Despite Olivia’s early departure, the eviction schedule should remain the same. Usually, there is a double eviction on day 13 - with nobody booted off on day 14, and then a contestant leaving daily from day 15 onwards.

Mike Tindall is among the star-studded I'm A Celebrity line-up this year

With no public vote yet announced, viewers will have to wait a little longer to have their say in who leaves the jungle first. So far, the former health secretary Matt has appeared to be the most-disliked contestant, being voted by the public for six consecutive bushtucker trials.

While no final date has yet been announced for when co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will crown the winner, it is thought that it might be Sunday, 27 November. In previous years, it has ended in December after 22 episodes, but has been pushed earlier this time due to the World Cup.

