Prince William reveals if he wants Mike Tindall to win I’m a Celebrity Who does Prince William want to see I’m a Celebrity?

Prince William might be related to Mike Tindall by marriage - but it sounds like he’s not taking sides on how might win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The Prince of Wales visited the RAF Coningsby new boxing club when she was asked who he would like to win the show.

Corporal Rachael Howes, who plays in the Coningsby’s women’s team, revealed to PA that she asked the royal about the reality show when she said: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall.”

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder at Zara's birthday party

The Prince reportedly smiled at the cheeky question and said: "That’s a tricky one." Very diplomatic!

Mike has shared some anecdotes about the royal family during his time in the jungle, including an occasion where his trousers split while partying with Princess Anne!

Prince William joked about I'm a Celebrity

He explained: "I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," he explained. "The old [expletive] drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my god, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don't worry I've got a spare.' They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

Mike continued: "Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law. Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'."

