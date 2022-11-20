Who is Theo James' famous wife? Meet the star here The actor is currently starring in The White Lotus

Theo James is a well-known face thanks to his roles in The Time Travellers Wife, Sanditon and plenty more – but did you know he has a wife who is pretty famous too?

The actor, who has joined the cast for season two of The White Lotus which premiered earlier this month, married his wife four years ago and the pair are even proud parents. Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: The White Lotus season two is here

Who is Theo James' wife?

Theo James is married to Irish actress Ruth Kearney. Ruth has a number of credits to her name that fans may recognise her from. In 2010, she began starring in ITV drama Primeval before going on to land parts in Casualty and American political drama Tyrant.

If you were a fan of the thriller series The Following then you'll definitely be familiar with Ruth who played the part if Daisy in 2015's third series of the show. In 2016, the actress began appearing in Netflix's comedy series Flaked as London and, in 2019, she, she appeared alongside her husband in the part of Eliza Campion in Sanditon.

The couple met at university

Where did the pair meet?

The actors met while studying at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and have been in a relationship since 2009. The couple, who like to keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight, got married at Islington Town Hall in August 2018 and in 2021 they welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The husband and wife are also parents to a daughter

What are the fans making of The White Lotus?

Theo James is making quite the impression in season two of The White Lotus. The actor plays the role of Cameron Babcock, a businessman from a wealthy family who is vacationing in Sicily with his wife Daphne, his college roommate Ethan and Ethan's wife, Harper.

Theo in The White Lotus season two

One person said of Theo on the show: "My weekly give Theo James his flowers tweet. He did his thing truly got me to despise his character today when I'm trying my hardest to excuse everything he does it takes TALENT."

A second wrote: "Theo is so good on the show. He playing his part so well! #TheWhiteLotus."

