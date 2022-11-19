I'm a Celebrity's Sue Cleaver shares embarrassing royal story with Mike Tindall The Coronation Street star opened up about the embarrassing moment

One of the things we've been loving during this series of I'm a Celebrity is the close friendship that has blossomed between Sue Cleaver and Mike Tindall.

On Saturday night's episode, the celebrities all took part in the 'Partners in Grime' Bushtucker Trial, which saw them competing in pairs to answer questions about one another in a similar style to Mr and Mrs. Ahead of the trial, Mike and Sue chose each other as partners, with the actress confessing in the Bush Telegraph that the decision came "naturally".

Revealing pieces of information about themselves, Sue confessed to Mike that her dog had once bitten the late Queen's chauffeur.

"My dog bit the Queen’s chauffeur while dressed in my dad’s Y-Fronts and a bonnet," she told the podcast presenter and member of the royal family.

The trial went well for the celebrities, who walked away with the maximum of ten stars from the challenge.

Sue and Mike were teammates in the 'Partners in Grime' challenge

It was a tense time in the camp for Sue on Friday night's edition, as the actress found herself up for elimination, after landing in the bottom two alongside Loose Women star Charlene White.

Sadly, it was Charlene who was voted off, and she departed the jungle. In a quick-fire round of questions after her elimination, she revealed that she was looking forward to calling her long-term partner, Andy.

Discussing her exit, Charlene admitted that it was emotional watching her jungle highlights, with Ant telling her: "We've loved watching you, we really have."

Viewers were quick to discuss Charlene's exit on social media, with one tweeting: "Awww Charlene #ImACeleb," while another person added: "I don’t want Charlene or Sue to leave #ImACeleb."

Charlene was the first elimination of the series

Since the news of her departure was announced, Charlene has been inundated with support and well wishes from fans, as well as her Loose Women co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, Frankie Bridge wrote: Nooooo…@charlenewhite she was absolutely amazing in there!"

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams penned: "You should feel very proud of what you have achieved @charlenewhite. Never easy being the first one out…I should know! Can't wait to have you back in the @loosewomen studio and more importantly reunited with your gorgeous children."

