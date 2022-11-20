Who is I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh's girlfriend Grace Adderley? The comedian's partner is currently pregnant

I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh received a touching letter from his girlfriend Grace Adderley in Sunday's episode of the ITV show.

Find out everything you need to know about the comedian's partner here…

Who is Seann Walsh's girlfriend?

Seann Walsh's girlfriend is dance teacher and choreographer Grace Adderley.

The pair are thought to have begun dating in 2019 and while they have kept details of their relationship private, it is known that Grace is pregnant with their first child.

The comedian announced the good news in an Instagram Live video while on tour in Stamford, Lincolnshire in October.

"I'm having a child," said the 36-year-old, to which his friend jokingly responded: "That's worrying."

Seann with his girlfriend Grace

Seann replied: "Unbelievable. Everyone else has been really nice, that’s the worst response yet."

While chatting about his reasons for entering the I'm A Celeb jungle, Seann told The Mirror that it was Grace who convinced him to sign up for the show.

"Grace is the main reason why I am doing I'm A Celebrity," he said. "As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to.

"Grace talked me into doing it. She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have, not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time."

Seann received a letter from his girlfriend on Sunday's I'm A Celeb

During Sunday's episode of the reality show, Grace's letter to her boyfriend was read aloud by MP Matt Hancock.

The message read: "Hello bebe, I miss you a silly amount, but watching you makes me feel so much better.

"Considering you once fell against the kitchen wall clutching your heart because Mildred brought in a wet leaf that you thought was a mouse, I was so impressed you did actually sort of put your hand in a box of rats, even if your hand was guided by Matt. The baby is kicking loads and sometimes I can see the bump moving around, which is such a surreal feeling. Love you, love you more, Grace."

