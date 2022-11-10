Seann Walsh met Matt Hancock before entering I'm a Celebrity jungle – incredible viral clip The comedian spoke about their encounter earlier this year

On Wednesday, I'm a Celebrity… viewers were treated to a brilliant show, which saw new late contestants, Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh, enter the jungle.

Seann was in for a shock when he realised who he was entering alongside with - and couldn't help but laugh as he saw Matt and then gave him a welcoming hug.

Despite viewers thinking it was the first time Seann had met Matt, a clip shared on Twitter has revealed that the comedian had met the MP before – not that the politician ever realised!

Appearing on Vittorio's podcast back in February, Seann revealed the moment he bumped into Matt in a London lift before joking about the unique situation they have in common.

"Swear on my life this is crazy. I am in Queensway, Hyde Park tube station, and I get on the lift, and I am stood literally next to Matt Hancock, who if you remember was caught kissing someone that wasn't his partner.

Seann couldn't help but laugh when he realised he would be entering the jungle alongside Matt Hancock

"But I thought, 'He probably doesn't know who I am', and I wanted to pull down my mask and go, 'I know how you feel'."

"I swear on my life that's true. How crazy is that? I'm like pulling down my mask going, 'Remember me? I'm the OG. I'm the OG, look. It's me and him'."

The comedian then added: "Everyone was looking at the former health secretary that had to deal with the global pandemic, as opposed to the guy from the dance show."

Seann made headlines back in 2018 when he was photographed kissing his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner at the time, Katya Jones.

The pair hugged after meeting

Both Seann and Katya were in relationships and were forced to publicly address the situation.

Consequently, Seann split from his fiancée Rebecca Humphries whilst Katya and her then-husband, Neil Jones, separated the following year.

Matt, on the other hand, was caught kissing his colleague, Gina Coladangelo, whilst married to the mother of his three children, Martha.

The couple separated and the MP is currently dating Gina.