Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo admits she's 'impressed' in letter for I'm A Celeb - read here

Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo wrote a letter to the MP which was read aloud in camp during Sunday's edition of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

In the latest episode, the campmates received messages from their loved ones after winning the latest challenge.

The contestants took turns reading each other's letters aloud, with Jill Scott sharing Gina's message.

The note read: "Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience. We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure about the dancing. Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx."

The message comes just days after the businesswoman touched down in Brisbane, where she'll stay until the Tory MP is voted out of the jungle.

Quizzed about Matt's performance on the reality programme, she said: "It would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well."

Gina and her ex-husband, Oliver Tress

According to the Daily Mail, she added: "He has done really well. He's made of tough stuff."

She also admitted that she had been missing the politician, adding that it's been great to see the other contestants are now "having a bit of a go" at taking part in the trials.

The couple, who were first revealed to be having an affair in June last year, have known each other since their university days when they both became involved in the student radio at Oxford University.

Gina said she was "impressed" with Matt's performance on the show

At the time of their affair, Gina was married to Oliver Tress – the multi-millionaire founder of lifestyle retailer, Oliver Bonas, with whom she shares three children.

Matt also has three children to his former wife Martha, an osteopath to whom he was married for 15 years.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode on Monday 21 November at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

