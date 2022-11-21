Molly Rainford breaks silence after latest Strictly exit divides fans

Molly Rainford has spoken out after being saved by three of the Strictly Come Dancing judges on Sunday night.

The presenter ended up in the dreaded dance-off alongside her dance partner Carlos Gu and danced against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

WATCH: Tyler West and a tearful Dianne Buswell bid farewell to Strictly

The dance-off was one of the most "difficult" of the series, with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse saving Molly and Carlos and Anton Du Beke opting for Tyler and Dianne. Head judge Shirley Ballas was left with the decision, ultimately saving Molly and Carlos – something that quickly divided viewers.

"I'm shocked that Shirley chose to save Molly over Tyler especially when she has been singing his praises throughout the whole series," one wrote, whilst another added: "That was the most outrageous decision in the history of the competition! Tyler was so much better than Molly!!!! I'm completely dumbfounded by what I've just witnessed, Anton is the only sensible person on the panel!!!!!!"

Molly thanked her and Carlos' fans for voting for them every week

A third remarked: "Love Molly lots, but there's no way that routine was better than Tyler’s, really ?? so so so gutted."

Molly didn't let the negative comments get to her and took to Instagram to thank "everyone that did vote for us".

"I'm so grateful to still be in the competition. Thank you to everyone that did vote for us, your continuous support means so much to both of us.

The pair have been in the dance-off several times during the series

"@gkx_carlos You're the most amazing partner and friend, I could not do this without you. The fact I got to perform a Jive (twice) in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom with you is an absolute honour," she wrote alongside a picture of them dancing during Saturday's show.

The star was inundated with supportive messages. While Carlos simply replied with three purple hearts, a follower wrote: "You should not have been in the dance off. You and Carlos are incredible."

Another added: "Vote for you guys every week you bring such joy and energy to the dance floor every week, you should be proud of everything you've achieved."

