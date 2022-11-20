Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy romantic breakfast date in Blackpool The pair met on the show

Dianne Buswell and her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg could not be more in love and on Saturday, the duo enjoyed a romantic breakfast date ahead of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dianne shared a sweet snap from the early morning meeting which saw the boyfriend and girlfriend duo tuck into a spread of a full English breakfast and croissants.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy romantic Italian trip

Captioning a candid photo of her beau sipping what appeared to be a cup of tea, the 33-year-old dancer penned: "The ballroom boy is black in Blackpool."

In the snap, Joe looked perfectly content as he enjoyed his beverage whilst donning a cosy white roll-neck jumper.

Dianne and Joe are so in love

Dianne and Joe have been together since 2018 after appearing on the show together. After the sweet breakfast update, the red-haired beauty shared a touching throwback image of the duo posing in their Strictly-clad in the Blackpool ballroom from their time in the competition.

Alongside the photo was a sweet message which read: "The Blackpool Mems!!! @joesugg," alongside two pink love heart emojis.

In the snap, Dianne is dressed in a glamorous blue gown that featured a glittery corset top and feathered skirt. Joe looked ultra-slick in a black tailcoat and white bow tie.

The duo were on the show in 2017

Fellow contestant Stacey Dooley could be seen in the background of the heartwarming photo, which Dianne pointed out writing: "Who remembers Stacey coming down on a stick of rock? @staceydooley [pink love heart emoji.]"

This year, Dianne is partnered with radio DJ Tyler West and so far the dance partners have taken the competition by storm but sadly, landed themselves in the bottom two last week after performing a Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus.

They were joined by Tony Adams and Katya Jones, who withdrew from the competition after an injury was sustained.

Dianne and Tyler were in the bottom two last week

Taking to Instagram after the results show, Dianne wrote: "We are extremely grateful for another opportunity to dance. And believe me we are trying our absolute best every single week and will continue to do so. Thank you for all the support guys x."

Turning her attention towards Tony and Katya, the pro dancer added: "@tonyadamsofficial @katyajones I LOVED watching you both every single week. You entertained the nation and brought smiles to so many faces xx."

