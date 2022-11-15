Gwen Stefani blinds on The Voice in plunging gold mini dress showcasing never-ending legs The mom-of-three is quite the fashionista

Gwen Stefani isn't taking her return to The Voice lightly, whether it's in the competitive department or the fashion one, as evidenced by her looks for the show.

The singer appeared for the latest episode of the show, the first day of the lives, in a blinding ensemble, covered in gold all over in a way that could even harken back to her The Sweet Escape era.

Her look could just as easily work as a mini dress, featuring a low-cut checkered top and a matching skirt covered in floral jewel embellishments from Dolce & Gabbana.

She paired it with bright yellow cowboy boots, also from D&G, that sported a bright and intricately colorful pattern, which she topped off with a paillette sequined jacket.

Her hair was styled in a 50s pin-up do that she said on the red carpet was reminiscent of Samantha from Bewitched and Sharon Stone in Casino.

"Do [you] find my fit bewitching," she wrote alongside a red carpet clip, sharing another series of photos where she praised her glam team for their work on it.

Gwen shone in her D&G mini skirt, top, and boots

Fans were equally as enamored, as one wrote: "You always pull it off! I love your sense of fashion Gwen."

Another said: "She understood the assignment," while a third added: "I think you're totally awesome no matter what you wear."

Gold has been a recurring theme in Gwen's more recent looks for The Voice, with her Halloween episode fit featuring it in quite the unconventional manner.

She looked wonderful in her black leather top, although her wide-legged jeans were half denim and half gold satin.

The singer has been bringing the fits on The Voice

The stylish mom-of-three completed her look with her signature gold chains, styled with a ponytail and her usual bold red lip.

Topped off with heeled black combat boots, it was definitely was a clash of several ideas, but the fashion icon was somehow able to make it all work.

