The Daily Lowdown: Adele reveals her nerves ahead of first Las Vegas show

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Adele gearing up for her Las Vegas residency beginning this weekend and Taylor Swift's tour general sale tickets being cancelled.

Not only that, details are shared about Beyonce's part II and III Renaissance projects and is Twitter really dead? Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Adele is gearing up to kick off her long-awaited Las Vegas shows this weekend the singer has shared her nerves with her fans. Taking to Instagram, the Easy on Me star posted of picture of her in the theatre during a rehearsal as she explained in a lengthy caption how she was feeling. Adele told her fans she was highly emotional, incredibly nervous but so excited. She added that she felt scared perhaps due to not starting the shows when she wanted to and that it was the most nervous she's felt in her career. The singer's fans will be thrilled to see the shows take place after Adele cancelled the residency in January after the set was not ready in time.

The general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras US tour has been cancelled. Ticketmaster, the company behind selling sets to the star's string of American dates in early 2023, said in a statement that the cancellation was due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory. Earlier in the week, the website sold over two million tickets in the pre-sales which subsequently crashed the website, leaving many who had early access empty-handed. Taylor is yet to speak out on Ticketmaster's move.

Details for Beyonce's second and third act in her Renaissance release have been shared online. A New York Time journalist took to Twitter on Friday in a bid to share what he knew before Twitter's apparent decline over the past 24 hours, stating that Renaissance part II is an acoustic album, while Renaissance act III is a collaboration project with Beyonce's husband, JAY Z. The Cuff It singer is yet to reveal the news herself but we are so excited.

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have teamed up for a brand new track. The artists have joined forced to collaborate on the new song titled Down In Atlanta which is available to stream everywhere now. Although Pharrell is behind the production of the song, he does not feature on the vocals, leaving Travis to take the reins. Down In Atlanta is the pair's third project together and the song is thought to feature on Travis' upcoming album.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joe Jonas, John Legend and more have come together for Venture Into Cures' upcoming annual digital show. The show seeks to raise awareness and vital funds to go towards research into Epidermolysis Bullosa. The show, which takes place on November 20, will be available to stream online and will feature performances from Olivia as well as appearances from big names from the acting world like Will Ferrell and Tom Holland. You can find out more over on ebresearch.brandlive.com.

And after less than a month of Elon Musk taking over Twitter, the social media site seems to be in a rapid downfall. Twitter's offices abruptly shut down on Thursday amid a mass resignation, leaving many employees forced to leave and not allowed re-entry. According to Insider, Company officials told employees that all buildings were being temporarily closed effectively immediately. It comes soon after the Tesla and Space X boss took over the company and put in place 'extremely hardcore' plans for the site.

