Daily Lowdown: Louis Tomlinson shares health update with fans

Not only that, N-Dubz announce summer shows and Neighbours has been saved!

Louis Tomlinson has updated his fans after undergoing surgery. The former One Direction singer, who broke his arm earlier this month, took to Twitter to share that he had undergone surgery on his fracture. Louis assured that the operation went well and that he is slowly but surely on the mend. The singer's update comes soon after he was forced to cancel a number of appearances at album signings up and down the country this week to celebrate the release of his second album, Faith in the Future.

It's been a long-time coming but SZA has finally shared the release date of her second alum. The RnB singer, who hasn't released an album since her hugely successful debut Ctrl in 2017, told Billboard this week that her follow-up record is titled SOS and will be out for fans to enjoy sometime in December. Although fans will be thrilled to hear the news, the Weekend singer added that she was feels like she's 'falling apart' due to the stress surrounding the release of SOS, admitting that she hates the 'red tape analytics' of dropping anything new.

N-Dubz have officially begun their reunion tour but the trio aren't planning on slowing down as they've now announced a new series of shows for 2023. The group, consisting of Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer, will headline a number of open air shows in the UK next summer including at Brighton's Valley Concert Series in July and at London's Gunnersbury Park in August. Tickets for the summer shows go on sale on Friday 25 November.

Just four months after it aired the final episode, Neighbours has been saved. The long-running Australian soap officially ended in July but it's now set to make a comeback thanks to streaming giant Amazon Freevee. Neighbours will be back for a brand-new series in 2023 exclusively on the streaming site, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream for free. Filming will commence in Australia next year and will land in the second half of 2023.

And Love Island finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have split. The pair both took to Instagram to announce the news to their followers, with Gemma telling her fans that the decision was for the best. Luca also released a statement explaining how he'd have liked to process the breakup in private, but that he was grateful for the support. The couple made the final of Love Island series eight which aired this summer but were beaten to the title by Ekin-Su and Davide.

