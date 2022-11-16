The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce makes history after 2023 Grammy nominations revealed

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the 2023 Grammy nominations being announced and Beyonce making history in the process.

Not only that, Swifties are left furious after Ticketmaster crashed during the pre-sale of her Eras tour shows for next year, and Olivia Attwood tells HELLO! whether she could be returning to the I'm a Celebrity jungle next year. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

The 2023 Grammy nominations have been announced and Beyonce not only lead the way, but she has made history. The Crazy In Love singer picked up nine nominations for next year's awards including for AOTY and Record of the Year for her album Renaissance and her summer single Break My Soul. Beyonce's nods in multiple categories mean that she has now become the most nominated female artist in Grammy history and is tied with her husband Jay Z as the most nominated artist ever, with both stars now having a whopping 88 nominations in total. For next year's Grammys, the artists following closely behind include Kendrick Lamar with eight nods, while Adele and Brandie Carlile both have seven.

Also celebrating their Grammy nominations is Taylor Swift who picked up four nods, but many of the singer's fans are less happy this week after failing to grab tickets to her Eras tour. Millions of fans tried to snap up pre-sale tickets to her 2023 tour shows but Live Nation's selling website Ticketmaster ended up crashing due to 'historically unprecedented demand'. The company said it was urgently working to solve the issue, but fans were then shocked to see tickets being resold online for as much as $20,000 dollars. Democratic representative David Cicilline called on the Justice Department to investigate but they have yet to address the issue. Taylor's tour begins in March next year.

Stormzy has shared two brand new singles which were recorded live at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London. The rapper attended the studio to film a BBC special celebrating his career, which was shown on BBC One this week, and debuted new songs Holy Spirit and Firebabe which will feature on his upcoming new album, This Is What I Mean. Stormzy also sat down with legendary radio DJ Trevor Nelson to discuss his career, his friendship with Adele, and whether the two would ever work together.

Speaking of new music, Lewis Capaldi took to his socials this week to give his follows a sneak peek of a brand new song. The Hold Me While You Wait star shared a snippet on his Instagram Stories of him singing and playing the guitar along to a new song, which fans can pre order now. It comes just days after it was revealed that Lewis' track Someone You Loved had overtaken Ed Sheeran's Shape of You as the UK's most-streamed song of all time.

And Olivia Attwood has revealed whether she could be heading Down Under to join next year's series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after she was forced to exit the jungle earlier this month. The former Love Island star was chatting to HELLO! at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday when she revealed that she's been finding it hard to watch the show after medical reasons meant she had to forfeit her place on the reality show, and whether the 2023 series had crossed her mind: [audio here]. The reality star was told by ITV bosses after routine blood tests that she was unable to head back into the jungle due to results showing she was aneamic and low on iron and potassium.