Bachelor In Paradise finale ends with Serene and Brandon making shocking decision

Bachelor In Paradise fans were left in shock on Tuesday when the season finale aired and revealed that after becoming engaged on the beach, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones had almost married immediately.

The pair had coupled up on day one and quickly fell in love, and after Brandon dropped to one knee, host Jesse Palmer walked in to congratulagte the pair, and shared that he had become ordained the previous day.

After asking if they would like to get married there and then - after weeks of Brandon sharing how he would marry Serene any day - the pair considered the idea but chose to say no because they are "so family-orientated" that they needed to wait for their families.

It was the first time in Bachelor history any couple had been offered the chance to get married straight away.

"No drama. No toxicity. Just pure connection. Favorite couple," shared one fan on social media as others congratulated the "adorable" paier.

"I don't know if we've ever seen in Paradise history a couple that connected so instantly like you did," Jesse also told the pair, to which the pair, both tearful, shared how "special' their journey had been.

Serene and Brandon turned down the wedding but did leave engaged

Elsewhere on the show fans saw that Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo become engaged but shared during the tell all that they had since split.

However their relationship seemed to have soured, with Victoria sharing things went south three weeks after they retuned home.

"When we got out into the real world, there was a lot of concerns. We had a lot of ups and downs and I expressed to him that I wasn’t happy and I was not going to be engaged if I wasn’t happy to be married," Victoria said, adding that she thought their romance was "toxic".

Victoria and Johnny had since split

"I want to say I’m good, but it really does break my heart that she’s not sitting here next to me as my fiancée right now," Johnny said.

"In that timeframe of stepping out from filming to that one month of being engaged, I started to feel not good enough for her. And then, you know, we started arguing and then rumors started surfacing and I really wanted to trust her, but I don’t know."

Jill and Jacob had also rekindled their romance

Victoria had been pictured with former Bachelorette star Greg Grippo and she confirmed their romance, telling Johnny that he knew it was "not true" that she had cheated.

"I think it’s very easy to blame another situation and other people for us not working out. What is the appropriate about of time to move on when you called me a [expletive expletive]?" she asked.

Former contestants Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini also confirmed they had since rekindled their romance.