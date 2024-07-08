Meet The Bachelorette Jenn Tran: all about her family history and work

The time has come for yet another The Bachelorette star to find love, this time around, Jenn Tran!

The Bachelor season 28 alum is getting another chance at finding her endgame for season 21 of The Bachelorette, following her stint on Joey Graziadei's season, which ended in March, and saw him get engaged to fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

Though calls from fans were loud to make either fan-favorite Maria Georgas or front-runner Daisy Kent the new season's star — they have both revealed they were offered but turned down the role — Bachelor Nation is eager to know more about Jenn, and see her meet and date over 20 men, when the show airs its new season premiere on ABC this Monday, July 8 at 8pm ET.

But before her journey to find love starts, catch up on what we know about Jenn so far, from where she's from to her age, and what she's said about finding the one.

How far did Jenn make it on The Bachelor?

Though she was ultimately not the one for Joey, Jenn nonetheless made an impression on the former tennis player, and after he met a whopping 32 women, she was part of the final six.

She left the show on week seven, when the women left, aside from Kelsey, Daisy and Maria, were Kelsey Toussant and Rachel Nance.

© Instagram Jenn with her fellow season 28 contestants

How old is Jenn?

Jenn was born in 1997, and will celebrate her 27th birthday this coming November 24. She turned 26 while on The Bachelor, which started filming in the fall of 2023 and premiered in January of this year.

Where is she from?

Jenn is from Hillsdale, New Jersey, though with her season, she is making history as the first Asian-American lead of The Bachelor franchise as a whole. The first time the show had a POC as a lead star was with Rachel Lindsay, the first African-American Bachelorette in 2017, followed by Matt James in 2018 as lead of The Bachelor.

© Instagram Jenn grew up in New Jersey

Jenn is estranged from her father, who she previously revealed left her family several years ago, but she and her brother get their Vietnamese roots from their mother.

"She came here from Vietnam. She left medical school to give my brother and I a better life. When my dad left, she took on the role of two parents and never complained once. She's just always been there through thick and thin for my brother and I no matter what. She honestly just means everything to me," she said during the Women Tell All episode.

© Instagram She works as a physician assistant

What does she do for a living?

Jenn graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May 2020, and continued her education in health care as a physician assistant student.

She put her studies on hold to go on The Bachelor, however she has shared on her Instagram glimpses of her life as a student, including a video in February of her day in the life on a general surgery rotation.

How to watch?

Season 21 of The Bachelorette will air on July 8 on ABC at 8pm ET, 7pm CT, and 8pm PT. It'll be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday. For those hoping to tune in from the UK, it unfortunately won't be immediately streaming, however you can use a VPN to access ABC via the Hulu + Live TV app.