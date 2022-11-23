The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna's return to the stage gets an exciting update

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Rihanna's comeback which has an exciting update.

Not only that, N-Dubz disappoint their fans and Carey Mulligan reveals a sweet story involving her husband and Steven Spielberg. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Rihanna will be the centre of a new documentary about her comeback to the stage. The singer, who released her first song is six years earlier this month for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, has reportedly signed a contract with Apple TV+ to document her preparation for her performance at the Super Bowl Half Time Show in February. The Rude Boy singer is said to be keen to show the world that she's still one of the greatest performers of all time. More details are yet to be revealed but we're super excited for this one.

Iggy Azalea has sold her back catalogue and master recordings for an eight figure sum in a huge deal. The Work singer, who revealed she would be dropping a new project next year, has sold her publishing assets and has set a 'trigger' for future earnings as part of the deal. Iggy previously dismissed comparisons that fans had made to Taylor Swift's master recordings sale. The rapper stated how the situation was different because, according to Iggy, Taylor did not profit from the sale but that Iggy had sold her work for an amount that meant she would no longer have to work again. The star explained in another tweet that the reason behind the sale was due to her wanting to invest in a larger business.

Carey Mulligan has revealed that she managed to get A-List director Steven Spielberg to direct her husband Marcus Mumford's music video. The actress, who worked with the famed movie maker on the film Maestro, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live this week when she explained how her husband had pitched the idea of Steven directing after seeing a clip of Steven and his wife Kate dancing to one of his songs. Carey then added she proposed the idea to Steven and he had to their surprise agreed, and before long he and Marcus were scouting locations for the shoot. Marcus, who has ventured into a solo career after years of fronting Mumford and Sons, released his debut solo album earlier this year.

N-Dubz fans were left disappointed on Tuesday evening when the trio cancelled their show with only five minutes notice. The British hip-hop group took to Twitter to apologise to their fans who were left waiting at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena after the singer Dappy had lost his voice and was advised by a doctor not to perform. NDubz insisted that their show on Wednesday at London's O2 is going ahead, and that they'd be making a further statement soon but did promise fans that the Nottingham gig would be rescheduled.

And Travis Scott and Skepta have been announced as headliners for the Mirror Mirror festival in honour of late designer and fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The creative company that Virgil set up revealed that the one-day festival will be to recognise and honour his legacy and will take place in Miami, Florida, on the 3rd of December. Tickets for the event are on sale now and all proceeds will go to the Virgil Abloh Foundation. The designer died in November 2021 from cancer after living with the disease for years in private.

