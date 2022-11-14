I'm a Celebrity star Boy George's hair loss surgery: before and after Boy George revealed all to his campmates

On Sunday night's I'm A Celebrity, Boy George shared that he'd undergone a secret hair transplant and that he had the surgery to thank for his glossy head of hair.

Speaking to footballer Jill Scott, the 61-year-old revealed he was spurred on by Wayne Rooney's hair transplant after being impressed by the sportsman's results from the surgery. Boy George said he had been going bald prior to the procedure, but now has a full head of hair - though it's often hidden under a stylish hat

"We all have different types of hair, with some more prone to conditions relating to hair loss than others," says Gökhan Vayni, a hair transplant expert at Vera Clinic.

"Whilst other people have thick hair with plenty of regrowth, others like Boy George and Wayne Rooney may discover balding patches visible due to thinning hair," he continues.

Boy George isn't the only reality TV star to have undergone the procedure. Strictly's Anton Du Beke also sought treatment for his thinning mane.

Boy George before and after his hair transplant

Anton has his hair transplant in 2018, saying: "It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made - I feel 25 again!

"Image is very important to me. If, as a performer, you're known for having a good head of hair, should you start to lose it, you lose it very publicly and it can very much affect one's confidence," Anton wrote on his blog.

Boy George's hair looks full and fluffy following his hair transplant

The star added that after the procedure, he now feels like a "new man." He said: "I feel fantastic, like a new man – it’s given me so much more confidence when appearing on television or having my picture taken and I’m so glad I took action when I did."

