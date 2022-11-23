Boy George hints at unseen tension in the I'm A Celebrity camp as he makes admission about 'real' celebrities The star made the surprise admission as he departed the show

Boy George has hinted at unseen tension in the I’m A Celebrity camp as he departed the Australian jungle.

The singer, 61, made an admission about “real” celebrities in his exit interview after 18 days on the hit ITV show.

Speaking to co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, he alluded to unnamed contestants talking about one another behind each other’s backs and not being their true selves. He revealed: “When you’ve got cameras on you…the younger people are used to being watched.

“It doesn’t bother them, because they live in this two-way mirror existence. But for me there were [times] where people didn’t speak up. There was [expletive] going on over here and over here, and people weren’t saying things to people’s faces.”

One of the campmates that Boy George openly clashed with was former health secretary Matt Hancock, who he candidly told his political views. When asked by Ant and Dec who he’d like to win, he replied that he’d be happy if ex-rugby star Mike Tindall came out triumphant - adding that he thinks he’s got a “wilder” side that hadn’t been shown on screen.

Boy George said he'd like Mike Tindall to win

Of his departure, the star said: “I’m sort of ready. I’ve had an amazing time and done a lot of things I thought I’d never do. I feel like…I’m sort of excited to see my sister. I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve not looked at myself for two-and-a-half weeks almost. Seeing myself, it’s horrifying.”

He added: “It was a lot tougher than I thought. What I think it does do is make you really appreciate what you have in your life. The people you love. Hopefully I’m going to carry some of that back. My yoga is off the roof. My flexibility is better than it's ever been. So I’m going to be continuing that and sticking to the diet.”

