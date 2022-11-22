This Morning viewers issue plea after major ITV shake-up World Cup coverage has taken the show off the air

This Morning fans were less than impressed when they tuned into ITV on Tuesday morning to see the popular daytime show replaced by coverage of the World Cup.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were absent from the blue sofa, as were Lorraine Kelly and the Loose Women presenters on their respective programmes, due to the broadcaster's coverage of the major football event.

Taking to Twitter, avid viewers of the daytime programmes pleaded with the channel to move the sporting event to ITV2.

One person wrote: "Errr, excuse me @ITV but where is #ThisMorning please? There's some sport-related thing on, couldn't you bang that on ITV2? How am I supposed to win Spin to Win now?" while another added: "@ITV not everyone is interested in the world Cup, putting it on at 9am and taking morning TV off is disgusting, stick it on ITV2. Bet your ratings are through the roof with this match....not!! #Lorraine #ThisMorning."

A third fan commented: "Why don't they put the football on another channel there's plenty of them this is ridiculous," while another tweeted: "Just turned on ITV for #ThisMorning and it's football," alongside several crying face emojis.

Unfortunately for fans, the show will be off air until Friday, when Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will return to host. Phillip told viewers during Monday's show: "Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings so Alison and Dermot will be with you on Friday, we will see you next week."

Holly and Phillip will be back to present the show next week

Holly added: "All that's left to say is good luck England, good luck Wales and we'll see you next week."

Lorraine will also return to the channel on Friday 25 November, while Loose Women will be back in its regular slot on Thursday 24.

Good Morning Britain will air as usual all week but will be followed by coverage of the football until Friday.

