This Morning star Alison Hammond left vulnerable after 'scary' surgery

Alison Hammond, 47, is always the picture of positivity on This Morning, but the presenter opened up this week about a time she was feeling less joyful.

The star was talking on the Saving Grace podcast, explaining that after leaving the Big Brother house in 2002, she underwent laser eye surgery to correct her vision. "I had laser when I came out of Big Brother, I was offered it for free, and I didn't even have to do a hashtag because there was no social media," Alison explained.

"All I had to do was say how amazing the operation was!" she continued, before going on to say it really was life-changing, but the procedure itself was unpleasant.

"You do smell the burning eyes, they clamp your eye open," she divulged, before adding: "I asked if anyone could hold my hand because I felt so vulnerable.

"The nurse came over and hold my hands and I felt better then."

Alison Hammond had laser eye surgery in 2002

The Big Brother star went on to explain that she thought it was going to be painful, but the procedure was actually fine. "I thought there was pain, but there wasn't. It was so scary, I asked how long it was going to be," she shared.

"You go blind in a minute, while they're lasering you can't see. It was amazing afterwards though. Little things like going swimming, you can suddenly see!" Alison enthused.

Alison Hammond said the surgery was 'so scary'

The mum-of-one also spoke this week about how her son 17-year-old Aiden isn't on top form at the moment. Appearing on Loose Women, Alison was asked how her son was doing, and she said: "He's actually got tonsillitis at the moment so he can't really speak very well."

