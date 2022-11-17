This Morning fans furious as show disrupted - details Were you watching This Morning when the show finished early?

This Morning fans were certainly unhappy on Thursday after the popular breakfast show was cut by an hour to make way for the Politics Live Special: The Autumn Statement, in which the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is announcing the government’s economic plans.

Stating their annoyance at the show being cut short, one person wrote: "So they've binned #ThisMorning for the #AutumnBudget why not keep news on news channels, there's enough of them." Another person added: "Thought something bad had happened when they cut to the news #ThisMorning."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield admits he has tried and failed to return financial help from the government

A third person wrote: "Hands up if you’d rather have another hour or so of #ThisMorning than news coverage of the Chancellor’s statement." Others were simply confused, with one writing: "What happened to this morning???"

Since Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over the breakfast show on Friday, this is the last we’ll see of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the weekend.

The hit show recently had some disappointing news as it lost out on the award for Best Daytime Show for the first time in six years. The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, instead took home the coveted prize. Other winners on the night included Strictly Come Dancing, which won best talent show for its 19th series, beating ITV's Britain's Got Talent and The Masked Singer and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

The show was cut short on Thursday

Emmerdale was named best soap and its star Mark Charnock won best soap actor for his moving performance as stroke survivor Marlon Dingle. Better luck next time, This Morning!

However, the show did win best Daytime programme at the National Television Awards back in October, beating Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop, and their hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield could not have been more delighted.

At the time, Phillip said: "Please don't think we ever get complacent. And please don't think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend and we have the best boss."

