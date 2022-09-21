Why are GMB and This Morning stars wearing dark clothes after national mourning period? Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly wore navy outfits

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis wore dark clothing while presenting Wednesday's show.

It was the same for Lorraine Kelly and This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who all donned dark colours. Considering the national period of mourning came to an end on Monday 19 September, viewers may be wondering why the ITV stars are continuing to wear solemn attire.

After the Queen's death, broadcasters across the UK wore black as a mark of respect for the longest-serving British monarch.

Now that the ten days following her death have passed, some journalists are still choosing to wear darker clothes.

During Tuesday's edition of the breakfast news programme, Susanna explained why she and other presenters will continue to wear sombre outfits in the coming days.

"It feels like a transitional moment because the period of national mourning has come to an end, so we have transitioned into more sombre outfits, dark blue," she said.

Susanna and Martin wore dark clothing on Wednesday

It comes after Holly and Phillip broke their silence on the "queue jumping" accusations made against them following their visit to the Queen's lying-in-state on Friday.

The presenting duo were criticised by viewers after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having joined the public queue.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Holly addressed the controversy in a pre-recorded VT that documented the pair's visit.

The mum-of-three could be heard saying in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

Charlotte Hawkins wore a blue dress on Wednesday

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause."

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed passed the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.

"Please know that we would never jump a queue," she added.

