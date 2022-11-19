Alison Hammond looks sensational in glittering party dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alison Hammond's glam This Morning looks just keep getting better - and her dazzling new dress is definitely a head turner.

The presenter wowed ITV fans on Friday, wearing a black tiered midi with sheer sleeves and glittering embellishments. Fans were quick to express their love for the look - and thankfully, the Live Unlimited dress is still available to shop…

Textured tiered dress, £109, Live Unlimited

The show-stopping frock features a flattering tiered silhouette, with frill sleeves and a feminine V-neckline. Covered in sparkling silver dots to elevate the look - the dress is the perfect versatile piece for day-to-night wear.

Alison teamed the dazzling dress with a pair of black buckled ankle boots to round off the gorgeous look. Accessorised to perfection, the 47-year-old wore a gold statement pendant with her signature 'A' necklace, a pair of large gold hoops and a silver ring. She styled her glossy brunette locks in a sleek straight style, rounded off with the glam makeup look consisting of a touch of eyeshadow, a pair of fluttering lashes, a rosy blush and a glossy lip. Amazing!

Alison teamed her party dress with a pair of black buckled boots

Whether you're on the hunt for an elegant dress with a subtle touch of sparkle for your Christmas party, or you're in need of an effortlessly stylish daywear look, this versatile piece ticks all the boxes. The Live Unlimited dress comes in sizes 18-28, and we recommend teaming it with boots and a leather jacket for a chic daywear look, or opt for a pair of strappy heels and a colourful clutch for a sophisticated evening ensemble.

ITV stylist David O'Brien took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of Alison's latest look, and friends and fans were quick to comment on the star's gorgeous ensemble. One follower wrote: "Another great outfit!". Another added, "Alison is looking amazing!"

