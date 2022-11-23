Did you know Helen Skelton danced on Strictly before? Details The Countryfile star is so talented!

Helen Skelton delighted both viewers and judges with her Quickstep with dance partner Gorka Marquez last week but did you know that the talented star has appeared on Strictly in the past?

The Countryfile presenter appeared on the Christmas special back in 2012, when she was partnered with former pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The pair performed a spirited Jive to All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and scored an impressive 37 to come in second, being pipped to the post by J. B Gill from JLS, who scored 39 and lifted the trophy.

However, after it was revealed that she would be part of the line-up for 2022, the mum-of-three insisted that her experience from a decade ago didn't give her an advantage.

"Training was only four days. I have no knowledge," she said at a BBC press event.

Helen also isn't the only Christmas Strictly contestant to make it to the main show. Her co-star this year, Matt Goss, performed the American Smooth in 2013, while 2012 contestant Fern Britton was on the festive version of the programme two years previously.

Helen appeared on the Christmas special

Simon Webbe, meanwhile, was on the Christmas show in 2011 and Strictly three years later.

During this year's run, Helen has clearly trained very hard with Gorka, going from strength to strength in the competition.

Last Saturday, she scored her highest mark of 39 – with only Craig Revel Horwood failing to give the couple a 10.

The star is now dancing with Gorka Marquez

"Still bothers me that Helen & Gorka didn't get a full 40," wrote one fan on Twitter, while another said: "Helen was amazing!! Deffo should have been 40!!!"

Over the past few weeks, Helen has won a legion of loyal fans with many suggesting she is tipped to reach the final.

Gorka's fiancée Gemma Atkinson previously took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two and penned: "C'mon!!! Go out there and shine Helen! You're gonna have the most Amazing time on Strictly! Will be rooting for you both."

