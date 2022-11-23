Helen Skelton's cheeky quip to Gorka Marquez during Strictly show almost went unnoticed - watch The Strictly duo danced the Quickstep to Amy Winehouse's song Valerie

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez once again dazzled the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom with a marvellous routine of the Quickstep last weekend.

However, fans didn't hear the Countryfile presenter's cheeky quip to the professional dancer - until now!

WATCH: Helen Skelton's cheeky quip to Gorka Marquez during Strictly show

From the "secret mic" moments reel, the mum-of-three quipped, "Ohhh, he wishes," to the backing dancers during their routine to Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's song Valerie.

Following their performance at the Blackpool Ballroom Tower on Saturday, the pair managed to score an impressive 39 points. Although some viewers were disappointed that judge Craig Revel Horwood scored them nine points.

"Still bothers me that Helen & Gorka didn't get a full 40," wrote one fan, while another said: "Helen was amazing!! Deffo should have been 40!!!"

The Strictly pair danced the Quickstep

Over the past few weeks, Helen has won a legion of loyal fans with many suggesting she is tipped to reach the final. There's no denying she has fully immersed herself into this year's series, which has meant spending time with her dance partner Gorka's family.

Luckily for Helen, both she and Gorka's fiancée Gemma Atkinson have developed a close bond during her time on the BBC show.

"I'm so lucky because Gemma's also done the show and she gets it," she told Closer Magazine. "She understands what it's like when you're in my shoes, so I feel like I get the benefit of that support [as well as Gorka's]."

Their close bond comes as no surprise, as Gemma previously took to Instagram to share her support for the pair. She previously shared a selfie of the two and remarked: "C’mon!!! Go out there and shine Helen! You're gonna have the most Amazing time on Strictly! Will be rooting for you both." [sic]

