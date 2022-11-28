I'm A Celebrity viewers left 'balling' over this moment in final - did you spot it? Jill Scott was crowned the winner on Sunday night

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left "balling" during the show's final on Sunday night which saw Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle.

MORE: 'Queen of the Jungle' Jill Scott crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity 2022

But it was runner-up Owen Warner's reaction to seeing his mum for the first time in three weeks that had fans in tears.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Owen Warner reunited with his mum in emotional moment

After being announced in second place, hosts Ant and Dec pointed the star towards his mum, who was waiting behind the camera, prompting the actor to rush over to her, giving her a big hug.

Viewers were left feeling emotional over the reunion, with one person tweeting: "Still SOBBING over the way Owen ran to hug his mum," while another added: "So glad Jill won! But omg I balled when Owen saw his mum."

A third person commented: "Owen reuniting with his mum almost made me cry omg and Jill winning! Love it! So happy," while another added: "Owen running to his Mum and Jill getting her crown. I'm not crying, you're crying!!"

MORE: Watch Mike and Zara Tindall's incredible reception at luxury five-star hotel after I'm A Celeb exit

MORE: Mike Tindall's first words to wife Zara and she surprises him in the I'm a Celebrity jungle - watch

Meanwhile, many viewers also took to Twitter to praise Jill Scott on her well-deserved win. One person wrote: "Jill Scott winning the women's euros and I'm a Celeb within the same year, things you love to see," while another added: "Well done Jill Scott for being #QueenOfTheJungle. Thoroughly deserved as well as thoroughly relieved it was you!!"

Fans were left feeling emotional when Owen hugged his mum

A third fan commented: "Yes Jill! #ImACelebrity well deserved queen so humble and loving @JillScottJS8 you are even more of a legend," while another added: "Jill's response to her winning #ImACelebrity just shows what a lovely, humble human being she is… well deserved."

Jill was in disbelief after being crowned this year's winner, telling Ant and Dec: "I can't believe it!"

Speaking of her fellow campmates, she added: "These guys were absolutely incredible, we were one big team. I don't think there should be one winner, we are all winners of I'm A Celebrity."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.