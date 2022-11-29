This Morning's Holly Willoughby causes a stir with emotional update – 'It's time to say goodbye' The presenter is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby penned an emotional message on Monday as she geared up for her final appearance on Celebrity Juice.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's children pictured on set - see rare photo

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old presenter shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a Beetlejuice-inspired blue and black pinstriped suit by fashion brand Alice and Olivia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

Paying tribute to TV host Keith Lemon, Holly captioned her photo: "With a heavy heart it's time to say goodbye and thank you to @celebjuiceofficial … The final farewell outfit and it's a nod to the legend that is @keithlemon … oosh… love you".

MORE: Holly Willoughby's lacy mini dress is a party season must-have

READ: Holly Willoughby's passion she's passed down to her three kids

Fans flooded the comment section with an array of heartfelt messages. Stunned by her update, one fan gushed: "Sad to see you go... can't imagine celebrity juice without you!!" whilst a second penned: "They say all good things must come to an end but whyyyy @celebrityjuiceofficial. Without doubt some of the funniest television there has been in the last 20 years."

Holly rocked a striking pinstripe suit

"This is terrible news," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Can't believe it's the last show ever [crying face emoji] but can't wait to see it".

Holly and Fearne Cotton originally joined the show back in 2008, starring as team captains with a host of celebrity guests.

The presenting duo will both return to Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending alongside its current presenters, Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore, for its last ever episode set to air on 8 December.

The presenting trio reunited for one final time

Holly's latest update comes after the mum-of-three shared an ultra-rare glimpse of her young niece Mabel. The tot was captured in a video holding her auntie's new book, Reflections - and was so delighted! In the clip, Mabel can be seen showing off the rather heavy-looking book before flashing a huge smile.

Resharing the video on Instagram, the ITV star penned: "My beautiful niece Mabel has something very important to tell you… Who has written a book Mabel? #heartmelts… #Relections makes the perfect stocking filler will put a link on my stories."

Holly shared a glimpse of her rarely seen niece

Friends and fans of the star adored the update and took to the comments section to share their messages.

One fan wrote: "Awww cutie," alongside a smiling heart emoji, whilst a second added: "Who needs PR when you have this little one."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.