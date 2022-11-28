Where is the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee filmed? Find out all about the BBC show's Yorkshire home here...

The Great British Sewing Bee might be a yearly event, but there is nothing cosier than a mid-afternoon rewatch on a chilly day! The sweet show is currently airing season seven on BBC Two - and here's everything you need to know about the location of television's most wholesome show...

Since it began airing in 2013, the crafting competition series has had a number of different homes, and the latest series has seen the sewers leave London for the first time ever.

As host Sara revealed in the series eight launch episode, The Great British Sewing Bee is now being filmed at Sunny Bank Mills, a historic wool mill in Leeds. Founded in 1829 and located on the outskirts of the Yorkshire city, it was once one of the world's most important fine worsted mills.

The show has relocated to Sunny Bank Mills in Yorkshire

While the manufacture of worsted cloth ceased at the mill in 2008, it is now home to many creative businesses and artist's studios, shops, a café and bar - and, of course, used as a filming location for the BBC programme.

Discussing the decision to film the new series there, judge Patrick Grant said: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

Are you a fan of the show?

Before moving up north, the series was filmed in a variety of locations in London. The Chain Store on Trinity Buoy, which is located just off the River Thames next to the O2 arena, was used for the seventh series as well as the recent Christmas and New Year's specials, while a studio in Bermondsey was used for season six.

Before that, the show was shot at a location on Tanner Street near London Bridge, which viewers may recognise as the filming home for the long-running investing programme Dragons' Den.

