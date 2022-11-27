Strictly's Ellie Taylor breaks silence following exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor has taken to Instagram after becoming the ninth celebrity to leave this year's series of the BBC show.

MORE: Strictly's ninth celebrity leaves as viewers divided over show decision

The actress and her partner Johannes Radebe found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday night alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola - and sadly, the judges decided it was Ellie's time to go.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Ellie Taylor gets emotional after family make surprise appearance

Sharing a video montage of her time on the show, Ellie wrote: "A wild flipping ride I never imagined would last as long as it did. @johannesradebe you are the best boyfriend I've ever had. Thank you for your laughter, your awful lyric learning and for letting me stare blankly into your beautiful face for 8 hours a day as you teach me what is left and what is right.

"Thank you for helping me make peace with my lankiness and making me believe that maybe I can in fact, despite a lifetime of telling myself otherwise, dance. Thank you, Jojo for the some of the most special months of my life. Thank you for absolutely everything. Except the Cha Cha. That was [expletive] awful."

Over on her Instagram Stories, she added: "I wanted to say that you so much to everyone who voted for us over those incredible ten weeks. Thank you so much… Loads of you messaging saying you're sneaking out of pubs or dinners to vote, or you're getting your husband to vote because you're out.

READ: Strictly star Ellie Taylor and Johannes Rabade break silence after 'unfair' scoring

SEE: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why Kym Marsh might not stay in the competition

"Thank you so much, you've been so gorgeous. I really, really appreciate it. Do you know what, and I don't say this often, but I'm so proud of myself. I really, really am, and thank you. Thank you for believing in JoJo and I.

Ellie and Johannes left the show on Sunday

"I mean what a love story. I love him. I'm going to miss his silly face."

During Sunday night's results show, the judges gave a unanimous verdict, deciding that Ellie and Johannes' Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison wasn't quite enough to take them through to the quarter-final.

All four judges felt that after Fleur and Vito's Rumba to Sugababes hit Too Lost in You, the couple deserved to make it to Week 11.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Based purely on the technique alone I would like to save Fleur and Vito," while Motsi Mabuse agreed, commenting: "I would like to say that both couples performed really well, also for me the technical aspect was very important, so I’m going to save Fleur and Vito."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.