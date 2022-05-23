Inside Chris and Rosie Ramsey's grand £1.5m family home

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have been delighting us with their new BBC2 show, but where do the couple relax when they aren't filming their show or hit podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed?

MORE: Chris and Rosie Ramsey reveal how their award-winning banter improved their marriage

The Ramseys moved into a new family home in March 2021 and their stunning period property in Northumberland is oh-so beautiful. The couple live there with their children Robin and Rafe and they often give glimpses inside the walls on social media. The house is rather grand and comes with a library and vast garden with countryside views!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rosie Ramsey announces surprise news to fans

MORE: Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Chris and Rosie Ramsey's kitchen

The couple have a lovely kitchen space

Any jaw-dropping celebrity home isn't complete without an Instagram-worthy cooking space and Chris and Rosie's doesn't disappoint. The family have a large kitchen with cream cupboards and an island in the middle. When Rosie snapped a selfie in the mirror behind her hob it got fans confused because of the antique effect. "Thought your cupboards were a bit minging there before I realised the mirror," wrote one.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey's living rooms

The Ramsey's aren't afraid of decorating with colour

Going for bold interiors, one of the living rooms in the house has been decorated with dark green walls and there is an ornate marble fireplace in the centre where the TV is positioned. In the middle of the room there is a statement pouffe in a green Chesterfield style. Their interiors are a perfect mix of modern and traditional.

READ: Who is Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie?

A second lounge is equally stunning

Another living space is bright and airy with a neutral colour scheme. The cream and white walls go beautifully with the white and grey marble fireplace and the rest of the room has been styled with vases, picture frames and flowers. There are also lots of lamps as Rosie has a fondness for purchasing them.

Rosie loves interior design

On Instagram Rosie revealed a brand new sideboard which she had jokingly covered in lamps to declare her love for them. We actually think it looks quite good!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.