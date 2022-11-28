I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall told he's 'massively' punching above his weight with 'hot' wife Zara

Mike Tindall was told by I'm A Celebrity winner Jill Scott that he was "massively punching" above his weight being married to his wife Zara.

In a heartwarming behind-the-scenes clip, the rugby player – who came in fourth place on the ITV show – filmed his spouse Zara receiving a sweet hug from the Lioness just moments after her win.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall told he's 'punching' with wife Zara

"Oh, she's hot," he said whilst focusing on Princess Anne's daughter, who was chatting with Jill. "They both are, hi guys." To which, the former England footballer cheekily said: "Mike's done very well for himself. He's punching massively."

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and one-year-old Lucas, for three weeks.

TRENDING NOW: Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Mia reveals cheeky side in sweet parenting moment

MIKE'S BEST FRIENDS: Find out who is in Mike Tindall's inner circle

When asked about his reunion with the royal, Mike said: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

Zara was on hand to greet Mike after he left the jungle

He went on to reveal that she secretly sent him a letter from home. "Originally, she wasn't going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below," he added.

"I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me. She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit."

The sports star continued: "But we had a great camp that got everyone through whatever the wobble was and I think that was my biggest worry going in, coming from that team background. If the dynamic wasn't right, it's going to make for a bad time but I had 11 great friends in there and that made for a wicked camp."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.