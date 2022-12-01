Holly Willoughby misses This Morning for special family reason The TV star was absent from Thursday's show

This Morning viewers were surprised on Thursday after it was revealed that Phillip Schofield would be hosting the hit breakfast show on his own. Explaining the reason for his co-star Holly Willoughby's absence, Phillip quickly revealed that she was away for a special family commitment and parents will be able to relate.

Joining Holly for a quick call at the start of the show, Phillip told fans that she was busy attending her youngest son Chester's nativity play at his school. Beaming from ear to ear, the mum-of-three couldn't have looked prouder as she spoke briefly on the show. He also confirmed that Holly would be returning to This Morning for the latter half of the show.

A doting mum to eight-year-old Chester, as well as Harry, 13, and Belle, 11, Holly rarely shares insights into her everyday life at home, but whenever she does – it's always adorable!

Back in September, Holly penned a sweet birthday post for Chester, alongside a picture of the pair having an early morning cuddle together. In the sweet snap, Holly could be seen shutting her eyes as she wrapped her arms around him.

The caption read: "Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy. Happy 8th Birthday Chester… we love you so very much." She also added a number of emojis, including a birthday cake, a love heart and a football.

Phillip Schofield revealed that Holly would not be appearing on Thursday's show

Famous friends and fans were quick to send birthday messages to Chester, including Holly's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes, who wrote: "Oh Happy Birthday gorgeous Chester."

"Adorable!" added Alan Carr, while Jake Humphrey noted: "8!?!? How is that even possible? The days are flying by so take those cuddles at every opportunity!"

Holly is attending her son Chester's school nativity play

Sharing an extremely close bond, back in November Holly gave fans another heartwarming update, showing Chester taking after her whilst presenting her with the sweetest gift.

Posting on Instagram, the ITV star, 41, shared a video of her youngest's hands holding a bright orange carrot and what appeared to be a small bunch of coriander from inside their stunning family home. She wrote: "He gets it from his mum… #chester #allotment."

