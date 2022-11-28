Holly Willoughby shares sweet message to never-before-seen niece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby took to social media with a touching message for her young niece Mabel on Monday.

TRENDING NOW: Jennifer Lopez's teenage son is Marc Anthony's double in new photo with Ben Affleck

The little one was captured in a video holding her auntie's new book, Reflections - and was so delighted! In the clip, Mabel can be seen showing off the rather heavy looking book and giving a huge grin to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video with son Chester

Resharing the video to her Instagram Stories, the ITV star penned: "Love you Mabel," as well as sharing the video on her feed, where she captioned the update: "My beautiful niece Mabel has something very important to tell you… Who has written a book Mabel? #heartmealts … #Relections makes the perfect stocking filler will put a link on my stories."

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's children pictured on set - see rare photo

READ: Holly Willoughby's tell-all book on body image, burnout & her life in the public eye is available to buy now

Chatting away in the video, Mabel can be heard saying: "Auntie Holly," before another voice interjects and asked: "Who is it?" to which she replies again, saying: "Auntie Holly."

Holly had a sweet message for her niece

Friends and fans of the star adored the update and took to the comments section to share their messages.

One fan wrote: "Awww cutie," alongside a smiling heart emoji. A second added: "Who needs PR when you have this little one."

A third penned: "Oh Mabel, so sweet!! I already have mine but you make me want to get another one from your Auntie Holly!" A fourth added: This is just beyond beautiful."

Mabel is so proud of her Auntie

Mabel is the daughter of Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin's brother Dominic and his wife Louise.

The sweet update came just after Holly was spotted enjoying an incredibly festive day out with her girlfriends.

The presenter, 41, was every inch a winter goddess for the outing which saw her sport a chic padded jacket with a corduroy collar.

Holly tried her first Guinness

The first photo saw her with a fresh face and rosy cheeks with her iconic blonde tresses tied back in a ponytail.

The second snap saw the This Morning host in a black-and-white shot next to a full glass of Guinness.

According to her friend, it was during the fun day out that Holly tried her first ever Guinness and she was documented taking her first few sips of the traditionally Irish beverage.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.