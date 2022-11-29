Holly Willoughby gushes over husband Dan's 'perfect' Christmas gift: 'I'm in heaven'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is looking forward to a quiet family Christmas with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

It's not unusual for the This Morning host to share snippets inside her home life, even previously discussing how she deals with anger and weaknesses in her marriage. Her latest confession centred around her husband's thoughtful pre-Christmas gift, which she described as "perfect" and "so me" – proving there's nobody who knows Holly better.

WATCH: Inside Holly Willoughby's home life with her husband Dan and three kids

After joking that she's looking forward to receiving her usual chocolate advent calendar from her mother Linda, Holly explained in her latest Wylde Moon email: "Dan came home last night with the advent calendar I didn't even know I needed in my life…it's a mini mince pie for every day in the lead up to Christmas!

"Can you think of anything more perfect, because I don’t think I can. I've had a little sneak peak and I actually think there might be a full slice of Christmas Cake behind door 25 which I’m quite excited about!

"This is sooooo me! I’m in heaven! Please let me know what else I might be missing…I thought I’d seen it all but clearly not!"

Holly and Dan first properly met in 2004 on the ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem – the pair had actually been introduced briefly before while backstage at a Travis concert, but she said Dan was "really, really drunk" at the time.

Their second encounter was clearly much better, as Dan went on to propose while she was in the bath on the day they moved into their London home together in 2006. "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock," she told The Mirror.

The This Morning star and the TV producer on their wedding day

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly," said Holly, who now sports a round-cut diamond on a platinum band alongside her wedding and eternity rings.

They got married on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

