Holly Willoughby: Disappointing news for the This Morning star The TV Choice Awards have taken place

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are two of TV’s most beloved presenting teams.

But they were pipped to the post at the TV Choice Awards on Monday – ending their nine-time winning streak.

This Morning lost out on the award for Best Daytime Show for the first time in six years. The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, instead took home the coveted prize.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Jo Brand, took place at The London Hilton on Park Lane.

Other winners on the night included Strictly Come Dancing, which won best talent show for its 19th series, beating ITV's Britain's Got Talent and The Masked Singer and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

Emmerdale was named best soap and its star Mark Charnock won best soap actor for his moving performance as stroke survivor Marlon Dingle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! won its 17th best reality show award while Channel 4 saw Gogglebox named best entertainment show.

It comes after Holly shared a very sweet update from her family home with fans on Instagram. She posted a sweet video showing her youngest son Chester, eight, presenting her with a little gift.

Chester could be seen in the clip holding a bright organe carrot and a small bunch of coriander in his hands. "He gets it from his mum… #chester #allotment," Holly captioned the post.

In the clip, the TV star could be heard saying: "So what is it you've got there Chester?" to which he replied: "So this is a carrot, and this might be coriander, I'm not sure." Written on the video were the words: "Allotment Club update…"

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the sweet video. One fan wrote: "Love when they get interested in growing things in the garden."

A second added: "Bless his heart xxx," alongside a hearts eyes and three blue love heart emojis.A third wrote: "He’s so sweet."