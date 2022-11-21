Dianne Buswell shares heartbreaking message from her dad following shock Strictly exit The Australian professional dancer shares a close relationship with her parents

Saturday night was met with heartbreak for Dianne Buswell and Tyler West as they became the eighth couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

Australian professional dancer Dianne, 33, took to Instagram following their shock elimination after landing themselves in the dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlo Gu. The star broke her silence by posting a screenshot of a text from her disappointed dad.

WATCH: Tyler West and tearful Dianne Buswell bid farewell to Strictly

The text read: "Are u still in" to which Dianne replied: "No," along with a smiling emoji filled with tears.

The Strictly dancer's father added: "I'm so so sad for you both I know you did your best, my heart has dropped I'm so sad for u love you more, daddy," to which his daughter responded: "Love you too daddy."

The dancer shared a sad text from her dad in Australia

"The last of the dad msgs for this series! Love ya dad," Dianne captioned her post, which was met with a flurry of supportive messages from Strictly fans in the comments.

"You two were one of my favourites so disappointed for you both," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Neither couple should have been in the dance-off tonight. The wrong couple has stayed in my opinion, and they weren't even in the dance-off."

"Gosh Dianne. I’m so surprised. I love Tyler. You were a gorgeous pairing. Bonkers," penned former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

Luckily, Dianne has a strong support network around her despite her family being back in Australia. Back in 2021, the dancer took the opportunity to jet back home and see her family for the first time in over a year.

Tyler and Dianne became the eighth contestants to leave the show

The star posted an emotional video of herself on the plane back home before her lengthy covid-19 quarantine – and it left fans in tears.

"I have been waiting for this day for so long, my heart is so full I'm on my way back to Australia to see my family and I couldn't be more grateful, still got a bit to go one more flight and 14 days in quarantine but oh it's all so worth it," she wrote.

