Strictly's Tyler West an 'emotional wreck' after whistlestop Mauritius wedding – photos The Strictly spent just three hours at his brother's nuptials

Strictly Come Dancing pairing Dianne Buswell and Tyler West have been spending long hours practising their routines, but the professional dancer revealed they took a mini break from rehearsals for a special family wedding in Mauritius.

MORE: Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler West?

Dianne took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her celebrity partner attending his brother's nuptials with his now-wife Yasmin, which took place at five-star hotel Long Beach Resort next to the sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler West dazzles the Strictly judges and bags the first 10s of the series

Dressed in a dapper black suit, crisp white shirt and bow tie, best man Tyler looked smart as he showed off his dance moves with designer and stylist Sam Fenton. So not even a wedding in the Indian Ocean 12,000 miles away can stop him from practising!

RELATED: Strictly's Tess Daly poses with adorable bridesmaid at surprise French wedding

READ: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

Dianne shared her verdict of Tyler's dancing next to the clip, which was originally posted by Sam, writing: "Get those elbows up" followed by laughing crying emojis.

Dianne reposted a video of Tyler dancing at his brother's wedding

Radio DJ Tyler also shared a series of photos of his whistlestop visit, writing: "Mr & Mrs West. The best day. Proudest brother."

He admitted to the MailOnline that he was determined to attend his brother's wedding regardless of whether he was competing in Strictly, adding that it was a "once in a lifetime experience."

He explained that he only "just got there in time" after being held up at the airport, but he managed to spend three hours with all of his family before jetting back to the UK.

The radio DJ flew to Mauritius for just three hours

"I'm an emotional wreck," he said, after a full day of training on Tuesday, followed by a 12-hour flight and a visit from 3-6 pm, before heading straight back to rehearsals with Dianne on Thursday.

"My brother and I are so close, so I was never going to miss that moment where he said I do. He was so overwhelmed I was able to be there," he added.

While he got to watch the ceremony, he said "it has really pulled on my heartstrings that I have missed the first ever dance." No doubt he'll have his brother and new sister-in-law on his mind as he takes to the dancefloor this weekend.

RELATED: Who is Strictly star Dave Arch married to?

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.