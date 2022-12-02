The Flatshare: viewers saying same thing about Downton Abbey star’s new series Are you a fan of the bestselling novel

The Flatshare has finally landed on Paramount+. The show is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Beth O’Leary, and follows two twenty-somethings who share the same bed despite never seeing one another, due to an unusual arrangement renting arrangement. So what are viewers saying about the show? Find out if it’s worth the watch here…

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, one person revealed that the show was very close to the original novel, writing: "It’s the best feeling ever when you watch a series based on a book you love and it’s like rereading it all over again loving @paramountplus #TheFlatshare." Another person added: "Am I watching #theflatshare even though I know exactly what’s going to happen because it’s been my audiobook of choice for the last 2 years? Yes, absolutely I love Tiffy and Leon so much."

WATCH: The Flatshare trailer starring Jessica Brown Findlay

A third person added: "Shout out in case anywhere needs a review of #TheFlatShare TV series. I'm a super fan of the book and would love to talk about the adaptation." Another person tweeted: "Love #TheFlatshare on @paramountplus. Tiffany and Leo are so likeable and relatable. Definitely going to purchase the book when I’ve finished the series."

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay stars as Tiffy, and it has been a very busy time for the star as she has recently welcomed twins!

Will you be watching The Flatshare?

Sharing snaps of the babies, she wrote: "5.11.22. Our boys! [fireworks emojis] Remember Remember x," she wrote. Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with her former co-star Joanne Froggatt writing: "Congratulations darling!"

Tuppence Middleton added: "Oh heaven! You look gorgeous Jessie. And so do they." One fan remarked: "I know this journey has not been an easy one for you and I am so, so happy to hear this news."

