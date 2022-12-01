Downton Abbey and The Flatshare's Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twin babies - see first photo Congratulations to the actress and her husband Ziggy Heath!

Jessica Brown Findlay has announced the arrival of her twin babies - two little boys whose names are yet to be confirmed.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Downton Abbey actress - who is married to fellow actor Ziggy Heath - surprised fans with a gorgeous picture of her newborn sons, revealing the couple became parents on Bonfire night.

WATCH: Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay shares IVF heartache

"5.11.22. Our boys! [fireworks emojis] Remember Remember x," she wrote. Her friends and fans were quick to comment, with her former co-star Joanne Froggatt writing: "Congratulations darling!"

Tuppence Middleton added: "Oh heaven! You look gorgeous Jessie. And so do they." One fan remarked: "I know this journey has not been an easy one for you and i am so, so happy to hear this news."

Back in March, Jessica revealed she was trying for a baby with her husband Ziggy - but their journey had been a difficult one. In honour of International Women's Day 2022, the actress admitted they were struggling to have a child after undergoing four rounds of gruelling fertility treatment.

Sharing a video of herself taking hormone injections, she wrote: "Happy International Women's day! We do hard things and then go dancing x."

The actress shared this beautiful picture with her newborn twins

She added: "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak. Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

The star concluded the message with: "I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love. #iwd2022 #ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss #vintage."

Fortunately, Jessica confirmed her pregnancy in September at the Venice Film Festival – but had kept quiet she was due to welcome twins.

The actress recently opened up about their fertility journey. "I hoped to work more this side of having babies," she told The Times about finding work when pregnant.

"But you can't. It is very hard to insure pregnant women on set, and since Covid it's become even harder because you are considered even higher risk."

